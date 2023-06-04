AHSEC Assam HS 12th Results 2023 To Be Released Soon, Check Passing Marks

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is gearing up to release the Assam HS Result 2023 on its official website in the near future. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams can check their results at sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in, once declared. The Assam HS 2023 exams took place from February 20 to March 20 for approximately 3,42,689 students.

While reports suggest that the Assam HS 2023 result will be declared this week, an official announcement regarding the specific date and time is still awaited. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official websites for the latest updates and official announcements regarding their Class 12 Assam board exam results.

Assam HS Result 2023: Passing Marks

To successfully pass the AHSEC exam 2023, students are required to achieve a minimum score of 30 per cent in both theory and practical papers. Additionally, the aggregate score, which includes all subjects, must also be at least 30 per cent.

In the event that students fail to meet these minimum scores, they will be required to take the Compartment examinations. These examinations provide students with an opportunity to improve their scores in specific subjects where they did not meet the passing criteria.

AHSEC 12th Result 2023: How To Check Online

To download the AHSEC Class 12 Results 2023 online, students can follow these steps:

Step 1:Go to the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 1: Click on the download link for ‘Assam HS result 2023.’

Step 1: Enter the roll number in the provided space.

Step 1: The Assam HS result 2023 will be shown on the screen.

Step 1: Verify the marks and qualifying status.

top videos

Step 1: Download the result for future use.

An outstanding result by the science stream in 2022 was a significant change from the usual pattern since the commerce stream had always garnered the highest pass rate. Overall pass percentages for the arts stream were 83.48 per cent, 87.26 per cent for the commerce stream and a remarkable 92.19 per cent for the science stream. Girls outperformed guys in all three streams.