AHSEC Assam HS Results 2023: Sankalpajit Saikia Tops Arts Stream With 490 Marks, Check Stream Wise Toppers List

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the Assam HS Result 2023 today, June 6. At the official websites ebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in, students who took the Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational Stream Board Exams may now check their results.

The Assam board also released the number of students who passed the examination, the overall passing percentage, and the HS topper list for 2023. According to the list of HS exam toppers, Sankalpajit Saikia took first place in the arts stream with 490 marks, while Nikhilesh Dutta placed first in the science stream with 484 marks.

Varsha Bothra and Sukanya Kumar tied for first place in the commerce stream with 472 marks in the Assam Class 12 examinations 2023.

Here is a list of the top scorers in each stream for the 2023 Assam High School Examinations:

Assam HS Arts Stream topper list 2023

Rank 1: Sankalpajit Saikia – 490 Marks

Rank 2: Diya Maranta– 488 Marks

Rank 3:Shreya Sarkar – 487 Marks

Rank 4: Suklenmung Chetia – 486 Marks

Rank 5: Sekh Sania Tasnim Rohman – 482 Marks

Assam HS Commerce Stream topper list 2023

Rank 1: Varsha Bothra, Sukanya Kumar – 472 Marks

Rank 2: Zilik Shill – 471 Marks

Rank 3: Jahangir Alom Choudhury – 468 Marks

Rank 4: Surya Jain – 467 Marks

Rank 5: Kesika Jain – 466 Marks

Assam HS Science Stream topper list 2023

Rank 1: Nikhilesh Dutta – 484 Marks

Rank 2: Areejeet Roy, Biswajyoti Das, Rishab Upadhyay – 482 Marks

Rank 3: Prarthana Priyam Saikia – 479 Marks

Rank 4: Satyajit Kaman – 478 Marks

Rank 5: Gorangajit Gogoi – 474 Marks

The Assam HS 2023 examinations were held for roughly 3,42,689 students from February 20 to March 20. This year, the pass rate for the science stream was 84.96 per cent. The arts stream has a pass percentage of 70.12 per cent, while the commerce stream has a pass percentage of 79.57 per cent. In the vocational stream, the pass rate is 85.91 per cent. The total pass rate for boys is 66.94 per cent, while the pass rate for girls is 72.92 per cent, showing that girls have fared better overall.

Students who wish to have their answer scripts reviewed once must submit an application on the AHSEC website within two days of the results being announced. Students will be entitled to get copies of their answer papers through this method. They must apply for this after ten days after the results are declared on ahsec.assam.gov.in.