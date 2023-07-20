AIAPGET 2023: NTA Denies Postponement Of Exam, Warns Against Fake Notice

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the announcement circulating on social media about the postponement of the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023 is false. NTA also stated that all candidates and the general public are hereby informed that no such decision has been made by NTA or the relevant authorities to date, and they have advised the general public to be wary of any false or misleading communication in this regard, and to only visit the official website for the most recent updates and information. According to NTA, the exam will be held on July 31 as originally scheduled.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) reported in an official notice that a fake public notice with the subject line “Postponement of All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET)-2023" is being circulated through various sources and social media forums. Candidates should keep in mind that the AIAPGET 2023 admit card or city slip date has not yet been announced.

The completion date for the internship component of the AIAPGET 2023 test was previously reported by NTA as having been moved from August 31 to October 31. NTA reached this conclusion after receiving a letter from the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM). The deadline for registering and paying for AIAPGET 2023 was June 24 and June 25, respectively. Between June 26 and June 28, candidates had access to update their applications.

AIAPGET 2023 will be a two-hour examination for admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Siddhi, Unani, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH). The admission exam will consist of 120 questions for 480 marks and will be administered in English. Each accurate response would receive 4 points, while each incorrect response would lose 1 mark. If no responses are indicated for a certain question, no marks will be granted.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry warned prospective medical students earlier in June not to trust a fake notice claiming that the NExT exam will take place in the second half of 2023 that was going around on social media. The NExT exam will also function as a licence examination for MBBS graduates who wish to register in India to practise contemporary medicine.