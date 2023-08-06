AIAPGET 2023 Provisional Answer Key Released at aiagpget.nta.nic.in, How to Raise Objections

The provisional answer key for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023 has been published by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who took the PG entrance test may access the answer key at the official websites, nta.ac.in or aiapget.nta.nic.in. On July 31, the NTA administered the AIAPGET 2023 via computer-based testing (CBT) mode. NTA has made the question papers and the candidates’ recorded responses available together with the provisional AIAPGET answer keys. By login in with their application number, password, and date of birth, applicants can access all of these documents.

Applicants may file objections against the answer key until 11 PM on August 7. Candidates must pay Rs 200 as a non-refundable processing fee for each objection. No challenge will be accepted without the receipt of the processing cost, hence the processing charge must be paid using online methods.

The agency will check these challenges, and if they are determined to be accurate, the answer key will be amended, and the final answer key and result will be generated as needed. According to NTA, no individual candidate would be informed of the approval or rejection of their challenge.

AIAPGET provisional answer key 2023: How to check and raise objections

Step 1: Go to the official website – aiapget.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads“AIAPGET 2023 answer key challenge” on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your AIAPGET 2023 credentials such as application number and date of birth to log in

Step 4: The AIAPGET 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: View and download the AIAPGET 2023 provisional answer key for future reference

Step 6: If any objections are to be raised, mark them and pay the objection fee

Step 7: Finally review and submit the AIAPGET 2023 provisional answer key challenges

The AIAPGET is an admission test for all PG Ayush programmes offered in the academic year 2023-2024. Seats for Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and homoeopathy at Ayush Institutions that fall under the all-India and state quotas are covered by this exam.

AIAPGET 2023 was a two-hour long admission test with 120 questions for 480 marks that was offered in English. Each right answer would be given four marks, however, each wrong answer would cost you a mark. No marks will be awarded if no responses are specified for a certain question.