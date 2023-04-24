AIBE 17 2023 Result Expected to be Announced this Week, How to Check

The All India Bar Examination XVII result 2023 is likely to be announced this week. There is no official confirmation from the exam authorities, however, media reports suggest likewise. Candidates can access and download their results on allindiabarexamination.com and barcouncilofindia.org. The examination was held on February 5 across the country at various exam centres from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The final answer key of AIBE 2023 was released on April 19, while the provisional answer key was declared in the month of February. Now thousands of law aspirants are awaiting the final answer key after raising their objections to the answer key released. Candidates, who took the AIBE 17 exam 2023, can check their responses on the official website. After carefully examining and assessing all of the applicant’s objections with a panel of subject experts, the answer key was made public.

Candidates can download their scorecards using their roll number and date of birth mentioned on the admit card. Law aspirants will receive a notification of the results on their respective email ids. Those who find any spelling mistakes can email the Bar Council of India, the examination body to get them fixed.

AIBE XVII RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bar Council Of India- allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Select the AIBE 17 Result 2023 link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password to log in.

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Verify and download it.

Step 6: Download a hard copy for future reference.

Notably, the Bar Council of India released the AIBE 17 answer key on exam day. But it was later taken down after students reported issues with answers and challenged the answers released. The AIBE 17 result will be calculated for 98 marks because BCI also deleted two questions from the marking.

AIBE is a certification exam which is which enables law graduates to practice in a court in India. In order to clear the AIBE 2023 examination, a candidate needs a minimum score of 40 percent. However, candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories must achieve a minimum score of 35 percent to pass the AIBE 17 examination.

