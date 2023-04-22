AIBE 17 2023 Result to be Announced Soon on allindiabarexamination.com

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued a notification that the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2023 will be out very soon. Candidates will be able to check their results on allindiabarexamination.com and barcouncilofindia.org. The exam was held on February 5, 2023, across the country at various exam centres from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The final answer key was released on April 19. The provisional answer key of AIBE 17 was issued in February and the revised key was issued on April 14. Now, the final answer key, which is used for results, has been released. Candidates should be aware that the result will be announced using the AIBE final answer key 2023. Candidates, who took the AIBE 17 Exam in 2023, can check their responses on the official website. After carefully examining and assessing all of the applicant’s objections, the answer key is made.

The AIBE 17 result is expected to be announced by the end of April 2023 or in the first week of May 2023. The scorecard can be downloaded using the candidate’s roll number and date of birth. Candidates will receive notification of the results on their respective email ids. Those who find spelling mistakes can email the BCI exam service to get them fixed.

AIBE 17 2023 Results: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website that is allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Select the AIBE 17 Result 2023 link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password to log in.

Step 4: The results will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Verify and download it.

Step 6: Download a hard copy for future use.

Notably, BCI released the AIBE 17 answer key on the exam day, but it was later taken down after students reported problems and answers that were inconsistent. The result will be calculated for 98 marks because BCI also deleted two questions from the marking.

AIBE is a certification exam which is which enables law graduates to practice in a court in India.

