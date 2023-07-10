AIBE 17 Cancels Results For Rajkot; Asks Candidates To Reappear Without Charges

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued a notification cancelling the AIBE 17 examination for four centres in Rajkot. Further they have asked only appeared candidates to retake exam without any charge. These candidates can now appear for AIBE 18 examination without any fees. It was reported that due to large number of unfair means the result is cancelled. In accordance with the official notification, the Bar Council Of India stated that, All India Bar Examination-XVII applicants who appeared in all 4 centers in Rajkot, Gujarat have their exam cancelled, and they are free to retake the exam at a later date as decided by the Bar Council Of India.

It should be emphasized, however, that this stipulation would not apply to applicants who missed the All India Bar Exam-XVII, which was held on February 5, 2023, at the four Rajkot locations. The council also provided the names and center codes of the four Rajkot centers that would be affected, including Tapasvi School (Centre Code-5401), Shri Labhubhai Trivedi Institute Of Engineering and Technology (Centre Code-5402), VVP Engineering College (Centre Code-5403), and Shri Atmiya Shishu Vidhya Mandir (Centre Code-5404), when it informed candidates that the AIBE 17 result for the Rajkot center would be canceled in 2023.

The final answer key made available on April 19, served as the foundation for the release of the bar exam results. The 17th iteration of the All India Bar Examination was administered countrywide on February 5 from 10 am to 1 pm by the council. A Certificate of Practice (CoP) will be given by the BCI to those who pass the All India Bar Examination. With this certificate, qualified candidates can practice law nationwide. A total of 1,73,586 prospective attorneys enrolled for the exam this year, and about 1,71,402 of them showed up to take it.

The tentative answer key for AIBE 17 was made accessible earlier this month. Candidates had until February 20 to submit any objections they might have, along with the necessary documentation and cash. Two questions have been changed and two have been eliminated from the AIBE 17 answer key after specialists examined the problems.