AIBE 17 (XVII) Result 2023 Likely To Be Out Tomorrow At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details

The Bar Council Of India is expected to announce AIBE 17 Results 2023 on April 27, 2023. As per media reports, the AIBE 17 Result 2023 is expected to be declared tomorrow, however there is no formal notification. Candidates can check their result on All India Bar Examination Result on the official website – allindiabarexamination.com. The council has released the final revised answer key for the students.

Furthermore, candidates who sat in the entrance examination raised objections in the answer key. Keeping in view of the objections with a subject expert committee, the council has dropped two questions from the question paper. The Bar Council Of India would now be compiling the AIBE XVII Result on the basis of 98 marks rather than 100 marks. Once the AIBE results are announced by the council, they can check it on the official website – allindiabarexamination.com. Law aspirants would be required to log in using their AIBE exam roll number, date of birth and other details asked for.

Students sitting in the AIBE 17 examination must secure a passing marks. For instance, for a General and OBC category students, they must secure 40% marks out of 98. On the other hand for SC and ST category candidates are required to secure a total of 35% marks out of 98 to qualify in the AIBE 17, 2023 Results. On February 5, 2023, the AIBE Exam was held. The All India Bar Exam has a total of 1,73,586 registered advocates.

Around 1,71,402 of these applicants decided to take the AIBE 2023 Exam. It is anticipated that these results will be released fairly shortly. The Bar Council of India will grant candidates who pass the bar examination a Certificate of Practise (CoP). Candidates will be able to practise law in India with this certificate.

HOW TO CHECK AIBE 17 RESULTS 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bar Council Of India- allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Select the AIBE 17 Result 2023 link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password to log in.

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Verify and download it.

Step 6: Download a hard copy for future reference.

Law graduates must pass the AIBE certification exam in order to practise in an Indian court.

