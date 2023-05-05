AIBE XVII Exam 2023: Application Process For Rechecking Of OMR Sheets Begins

The Bar Council on India (BCI) has begin the AIBE 17 applications for re-checking of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets. The re- evaluation will conclude on May 15 at allindiabarexamination.com. In an official notification issued on earlier date by the BCI said, “It is notified that application for re-checking of the OMR sheet will be accepted w.e.f. 05.05.2023 till 15.05.2023 for AIBE-XVII Exam. Thereafter, re-checking, updated results will be sent to the registered e-mail IDs of candidates,”

It is pertinent to note that applicants would be required to pay a fee of Rs 200 online in order to recheck their OMR sheets. The second round of the re-evaluation will begin on May 15 for candidates who have not yet uploaded their enrollment certificate, the council has further announced via a different notification. Candidates will be able to check their results on allindiabarexamination.com and barcouncilofindia.org.

BCI released the AIBE 17 results on April 28. Instead of using 100 questions to determine the outcome, 98 questions were used instead. In February, the preliminary AIBE 17 answer key was made available. A later updated AIBE 17 solution key was released on April 14. On April 19 after that, the final solution key was published on the website.

AIBE XVII RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the main site, search and click on the ‘AIBE 17’ result link.

Step 3: As the new window opens, enter the login credentials and log in.

Step 4: The AIBE XVII Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the result.

Step 6: Take a printout of it for future use.

The Bar Council of India issues Certificates of Practise (CoP) to candidates who pass the AIBE 17 test. Candidates are permitted to practise law in the nation with this certificate. The AIBE XVII exam was given nationwide on February 5 from 10 AM to 1 PM. This year, 1,73,586 people registered to take the exam, and 1,71,402 of those people actually showed up.

