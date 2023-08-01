AIBE XVIII Date 2023: BCI Likely to Begin Registrations in August First Week

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is likely to start the registrations for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII next week. While an official confirmation is still awaited, the Bar Council of India is expected to reveal the AIBE XVIII exam date along with the official notification in the first week of August. The tentative schedule indicates that the AIBE XVIII exam will likely take place in November or December 2023.

The registration process will be conducted online through the official portal-allindiabarexamination.com. The examination will be conducted in multiple test centres spread across the country. For AIBE XVIII (18) 2024 exam candidates will have a duration of 3 hours to complete the pen-paper mode exam.

AIBE Registration XVIII 2023: Guidelines

Candidates should meet the given AIBE eligibility criteria. All required documents to be uploaded should be self-attested by candidates. Documents without self-attestation will be rejected by BCI. No need to send any document by post to BCI. It is important that candidates keep a printout of the application form. No option for an online application correction window.

In case of any discrepancy in the information entered in the application form, candidates have to e-mail it to BCI to get it corrected.

The BCI will AIBE XVIII admit card online, weeks before the exam date. Applicants who successfully applied for the exam will be able to download their AIBE admit card atallindiabarexamination.com. The admit card of AIBE XVIII is an important document that candidates must carry with them on the day of the exam.

AIBE is a biannual certification exam that holds significant importance for law graduates looking to embark on a legal career. Successful candidates who qualify for the AIBE exam will be awarded a prestigious Certificate of Practice (CoP), enabling them to practice law in the country.

To be eligible to apply for AIBE, candidates must hold a three- or five-year LLB degree from an accredited college or institution in order to be eligible. Notably, there is no age limit for appearing in the AIBE.

Candidates are advised to refer to the official website for up-to-date information and keep a close eye on the official notification for further details about the exam, including the application process, exam centres, and syllabus.