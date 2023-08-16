AIBE XVIII Registration Begins, Check Exam Schedule, Steps to Apply

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the All India Bar Examination-XVIII or AIBE 18 examination dates and schedules. The registration process for AIBE 18 has begun today, August 16 at the official website of AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com. The last date to apply and make the fee payment is September 30.

The last date for the correction of registration forms is October 10. The AIBE 18 admit cards will be released on October 20. As per the official schedule released, the AIBE 18 exam will be conducted on October 29 at various examination centres across the country. The examination takes place for awarding the Certificate of Practice (COP) for practising law in an Indian court.

AIBE XVIII Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of All India Bar Examination at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the AIBE registration link.

Step 3: A new login or registration window will open.

Step 4: Now, enter the required details and log in.

Step 5: Fill out the AIBE 18 application form by entering all the required details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents such as a passport-size photograph, the candidate’s signature, and other related certificates.

Step 8: Once the documents are successfully uploaded, candidates will then have to pay the registration fee through an online mode like a debit card, credit card, or UPI.

Step 7: Crosscheck all the details mentioned before submitting the AIBE 18 registration form. If required, download the confirmation page for your need.

AIBE XVIII: Increase in pass percentage

This year, the Bar Council of India has increased the pass percentage from 40 per cent to 45 per cent for the general category candidates. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and PwD candidates, the pass percentage is 40 percent. Earlier, the passing percentage for all the reserved categories was 35 per cent.

Following the exam’s structure, candidates are required to answer 100 multiple-choice questions within a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates should document their selected answers on the provided OMR sheet.