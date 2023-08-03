AICTE, Meta Launches 'Creators of Metaverse' Programme for College Students

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Meta have launched of ‘Creators of Metaverse’ programme aimed at preparing India’s youth for the future of immersive technology. It aims to equip 100,000 college students and 20,000 faculty members with the essential knowledge and technical skills in Augmented Reality (AR) through the Meta Spark platform. The programme is free of charge.

The Creators of Metaverse programme has been designed for students to explore the world of AR and develop their creative potential. With a gamified pathway, it features a 10-day, 20-hour curriculum, including instructor-led sessions, group mentoring, and project-based assignments, as per the official notice. Students will have the opportunity to work with industry-grade AR software tools and resources, building their portfolios and professional networks and providing them with a virtual workplace experience.

“The “Creators of Metaverse" programme is aligned with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is a significant step towards preparing the youth for the jobs of the future. The partnership with Meta is a major stride towards driving innovation and skilling India’s workforce for the Metaverse era,” said Dr. TG Sitharam, Chairperson of AICTE.

Natasha Jog, Head, of Instagram Policy and Policy Programmes, India at Meta, said, “Through this program, we are excited to nurture the next generation of problem solvers, creators, and solopreneurs who will harness the power of AR to bring innovative solutions. We are committed to empowering youth to be job-ready by equipping them with the latest technological skills through a comprehensive program that covers their journey from college to the professional world.”

The launch event took place at the AICTE headquarters in New Delhi, marking a significant step towards building a skilled workforce in XR technologies. The programme will be managed by 1M1B. The initiative rolled out through the AICTE Training and Learning Bureau (TLB), aims to play a crucial role in transforming India’s education landscape and fostering innovation among the youth, reads the official press release.