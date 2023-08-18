AICTE Partners With Jio Institute for Faculty Development Programme on AI and Data Science

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has partnered with the Jio Institute for a Faculty Development Programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science. This collaboration is being initiated under the ambit of AICTE’s ATAL (AICTE Training and Learning) programme, which is designed to upskill and reskill faculty members from AICTE-approved institutions, a press release said.

The Jio Institute will serve as the host institution for the five-day residential faculty development programme, which will be inaugurated by AICTE Chairman Prof TG Sitharam on August 21, 2023.

“The collaborative initiative aims to empower academic leaders and senior faculty members with a deep understanding of AI and Data Science while also emphasising on the ethical considerations of utilising AI tools for immersive learning. The programme will provide intensive training to 40 selected AICTE members, including faculty," the press release said.

“This partnership with Jio Institute exemplifies our commitment to nurturing cuttingedge education that equips our faculty members for future challenges. It enables us to provide educators with the necessary skills to navigate intricate educational landscapes, thereby emphasizing our resolve towards academic excellence," Prof Sitharaman said.

The core objective of the programme is to equip participants with insights into establishing effective teaching and learning environments given the growing prevalence of AI-driven information and research.

“Encompassing a diverse range of topics, including Data Visualization, Natural Language Processing, Time Series & Optimization, Applications, Generative AI, and Large Language Models, the curriculum will delve into the far-reaching impacts of AI and data sciences across sectors such as science, engineering, healthcare and liberal arts."

The programme will be delivered by a distinguished line-up of global experts and educators. Dr. G Ravichandran, Dr. Ravee Chittoor, and Dr. Nilay Yajnik from Jio Institute, as well as Dr. Shailesh Kumar (AI COE, Jio), Prof. Vishnuprasad Nagadevara (Former Dean, IIM Bangalore), Dr. Larry Birnbaum (Northwestern University USA), Mr. Jayen Thakker (ex-Tableau and IBM), and Mr. Prasad Joshi (AI COE, Jio) will lead various sessions.

Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio