AICTE Recruitment Result 2023 for Non-Teaching Posts Released

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recruitment results 2023 for non-teaching positions have been officially announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Individuals who took part in the AICTE recruitment examination for various non-teaching posts including Accountant/Office Superintendent Cum Accountant, Assistant Data Entry Operator Grade 3, Junior Hindi Translator, and Lower Division Clerk (LDC), can now access their results on the NTA’s official website, recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The AICTE recruitment exam 2023 was administered by the National Testing Agency on both August 1 and August 2.

“The Result and candidature of candidates is purely provisional and subject to verification of documents and other eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Brochure. AICTE is advised to issue appointment letters to the eligible candidates after due verification and satisfaction of the eligibility criteria. The result is declared more than vacancies because NTA has not collected any documents from the candidates against their eligibility," the official notification read.

AICTE Recruitment Result 2023: How To Check

Individuals who participated in the AICTE recruitment exam 2023 can adhere to the subsequent steps to download their results:

STEP 1: Visit the official NTA website at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, locate and click the ‘AICTE Recruitment Examination-2023’ link.

STEP 3: Proceed to select the section labeled ‘Declaration of Result AICTE recruitment exam 2023.’

STEP 4: The AICTE 2023 result in PDF format will be presented; click on the position you applied for.

STEP 5: Download the list, and verify the details such as your name and application number.

STEP 6: Print a hard copy of the result for future reference.

NTA will also be conducting a skill assessment for the positions of Data Entry Operator Grade III and Lower Division Clerk, involving short-listed candidates. The schedule for this assessment will be out soon.

A recruitment campaign is underway to occupy a total of 46 vacant positions, distributed as follows: 10 roles for Accountant/Office Superintendent cum Accountant, 1 role for Junior Hindi Translator, 3 roles for Assistant, 21 roles for Data Entry Operator – Grade III, and 11 roles for Lower Division Clerk.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to regularly visit the NTA’s official website for the most recent examination updates. For any needed assistance, candidates can reach out to the NTA helpline number at 011-40759000/69227700.