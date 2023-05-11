AIIMS And NCI Announce Recruitment: Know Deadline To Apply, Vacancies And More

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and The National Cancer Institute (NCI) have announced recruitment for various Group A, B, and C category posts in 2023. The recruitment for Group A and B category posts will take place at AIIMS Delhi and NCI Jhajjar. Interested candidates can apply online before May 13, 2023, and applicants for AIIMS recruitment must possess an additional essential qualification of MSc/Postgraduate degree/Graduate degree.

The official notification will contain detailed information, and interested candidates can apply through the official website. The recruitment includes positions such as Senior Biochemist, Child Psychologist, Junior Physiotherapist, and Storekeeper, among others.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Senior Biochemist-2

Senior Chemist-1

Senior Technical Editor-1

Biochemist-4

Chemist (Biochemistry)-1

Chemist (Nuclear Medicine)-1

Child Psychologist-2

Clinical Psychologist-4

General Duty Medical Officer-2

Medical Physicist-1

Welfare Officer-1

Public Health Nurse-1

AIDS Educator-Cum-Counselor-1

Geriatric Coordinator-1

Donor Organizer-1

Vocational Counselor-2

Assistant Dietician-3

Assistant Security Officer-2

Junior Physiotherapist-5

Junior Occupational Therapist-2

Junior Hindi Translator-3

Librarian Grade III-1

Lifeguard-1

Medical Social Service Officer II-3

Ophthalmic Technician Grade I-1

Perfusionist-2

Statistical Assistant-2

Storekeeper (Drugs)-5

Storekeeper (General)-3

Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist-1

Total- 281.

Candidates will be selected through an interview/computer-based written exam/physical test/skill test. To obtain further details, please consult the recruitment notification.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is a group of autonomous public medical colleges of higher education in India. It was established in 1956 and is located in New Delhi, India. AIIMS is recognised as one of the premier medical institutions in India and is responsible for setting standards for medical education in the country.

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) is a cancer research institute located in Jhajjar, Haryana, India. It was established in 2018 and is an autonomous institute under the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.