AIIMS Bhubaneswar Invites Applications To Fill 775 Non-teaching Staff Posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has invited applications for the recruitment of various Group B&C posts for non-teaching staff jobs. The medical colleges have released a total vacancy of 775 seats for various posts. It includes the position of senior nursing officer, lab attendant, clerk and others. To check the detailed vacancy, candidates are requested to read the job notification present on the website. Interested people can fill out the online applications through the official website of AIIMS–https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/. The last date to apply is July 30.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS–https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/

Step 2: Register yourself by filling in your contact details such as email id and phone number

Step 3: Fill out the application form after accessing the portal with your mail id and password

Step 4: Upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit and download the application form

The application fee for the General and OBC category candidates is Rs 3,000 whereas for SC/ST/EWS candidates the fee is Rs 2400. Physically disabled applicants are exempted from paying any application fee.

According to the eligibility criteria, candidates need to hold at least a graduation degree from any relevant stream as per the post. Applicants interested in the senior nursing officer post must have done B.Sc Nursing whereas for the storekeeper job, applicants must hold a graduation degree or diploma in Material Management. They should also have a prior experience of 3 years in store handling.

The minimum age for the various positions is 18 years while the maximum age is 35 years. Applicants should also note that the age limit varies according to the job role. To know more about age relaxation, reservation policies and other important instructions, candidates are requested to read the official job notification released by AIIMS on their website.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT). The result of this test will be followed by the document verification.