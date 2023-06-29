AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2023 Declared At aiimsexams.ac.in, How To Check

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has released the BSc (Hons) Nursing entrance exam results 2023 on June 28. A total of 8,425 candidates have been shortlisted for screening in the upcoming rounds. Candidates who appeared for the AIIMS BSc exam can check and download their rank list or merit list from the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The exam conducting body has released the list of candidates for the mock round or first round of seat allocation (featuring the overall rank-wise list). The BSc (H) Nursing result will mention – the roll number of the candidate, category, percentage and overall rank. Applicants will next have to participate in the counselling process to secure a seat in the top nursing institutes across the country.

“All provisionally qualified candidates as per the list are subject to outcome of preliminary scrutiny of uploaded OBC (NCL)/EWS certificate, will exercise their choices of the Institute through Seat Allocation process,” read the official notice. It is important to note that the choice once made by the student will be final and no further claim including order of preference will be entertained by the Institute.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads – ‘Results of AIIMS B.Sc.(H) Nursing course Entrance Examination for August 2023 session’.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open displaying the AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2023.

Step 4: Check your roll number and rank on the list and download the result.

Direct link: https://docs.aiimsexams.ac.in/sites/MERIT%20WISE%20RESULT-ALLQ-NET.pdf

The AIIMS BSc (H) Nursing Entrance Exam 2023 was held on June 12 in online mode at the designated test centres across India.

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2023: Counselling

Applicants whose names are mentioned on the merit list will be called for counselling and the seat allocation process through online mode. Students will be granted admission to their individual choice of AIIMS institute only based on their percentile rank and score. Candidates need to appear for a personal interview or assessment scheme via video conferencing mode or by personally visiting the allotted centre.

Once the above process is down, candidates have to submit the essential fee (which is admission and tuition fee) along with the pre-requisite documents and undertakings. After completing all the formalities, candidates will be provided with the official dates to attend the classes.