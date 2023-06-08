CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » AIIMS Delhi Issues Notification To Fill 198 Vacancies
1-MIN READ

AIIMS Delhi Issues Notification To Fill 198 Vacancies

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 14:36 IST

Delhi, India

The deadline to apply is June 17.

The deadline to apply is June 17.

The selected candidates will be appointed at AIIMS from July 1 to December 31.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has issued a notification inviting online applications for the Junior Resident (Non-Academic) post for the July 2023 session. Interested candidates can submit their applications via the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in before June 17.

AIIMS is planning a recruitment drive to fill 198 vacancies for the role of Junior Residents (Non-Academic) across various specialities. The selected candidates will be appointed at AIIMS from July 1 to December 31.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates should be MBBS/BDS pass or hold a recognised equivalent degree approved by the Medical Council of India (MCI) or the Dental Council of India (DCI). The position is open to candidates who have completed their MBBS/BDS, along with the internship, within three years before the start date of the Junior Residency (Non-Academic), which is July 1.

Junior Resident fees

Applicants are required to transfer the amount of Rs 25,000 via electronic fund transfer to the official account as provided in the notification.

Salary

After being selected, the candidates will receive a monthly entry salary of Rs 56,100. This salary is equivalent to Level 10 in the pay scale pay matrix, which was previously known as Pre Revised Pay Band-3 with grade pay of Rs 15,600-5,400.

Selection process

The selection process for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment includes interviews and online CBT mode examinations.

Number of vacancies across specialities

Blood Bank (Main)- 4, Blood Bank Trauma Center- 2, Blood Bank CNC- 5, Burns & Plastic Surgery- 8, Blood Bank CNI (Jhajjar)- 2, Cardiac Radiology- 1, Cardiology- 1, Community Medicine- 4, Cedar- 8, CTVS- 1, Dermatology & Venereology- 1, EHS- 3, Emergency Medicine- 76, Emergency Medicine Trauma Center- 12, Lab Medicine- 2, Nephrology- 3, Neurology- 1, Neuro Surgery Trauma Center- 5, Neuroradiology- 2, Orthopedics Trauma Center- 5, Pediatrics (Casualty)- 5, Psychiatry- 6, Pathology- 2, Radiology Trauma Center- 1, Radiotherapy- 6, Rheumatology- 2 and Surgery (Trauma Center) -31.

How To apply?

Go to the official website aiimsexams.ac.in and locate the section ‘Online Registration’ specifically for the Junior Resident (Non-Academic) position. From there, follow the provided instructions to register. This involves completing the application form, uploading the necessary documents and paying the application fee. Lastly, download a copy of your application for future reference.

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
Tags:
  1. education
  2. AIIMS
  3. jobs
  4. sarkari jobs
  5. Sarkari naukri
  6. news18-discover
first published:June 08, 2023, 14:36 IST
last updated:June 08, 2023, 14:36 IST