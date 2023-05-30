AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: Applications Open for 73 Teaching Posts, Salary up to Rs 2,09,200

AIIMS Deoghar has announced openings for direct recruitment and deputation positions across multiple departments. The registration process is currently underway and will continue until June 10. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIIMS Deoghar at aiimsdeoghar.edu to access the application link. There are a total of 73 vacancies for various positions.

AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Professor: 26 vacancies

Additional Professor: 16 vacancies

Associate Professor: 11 vacancies

Assistant Professor: 19 vacancies

Associate Professor (Reader) in the College of Nursing: 1 vacancy

AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Education Qualification

Candidates eligible for the positions must possess a Master’s degree or a medical degree in their respective disciplines/subjects from a recognised university.

Age Limit

The age limit for the positions of Professor and Additional Professor at AIIMS Deoghar is not to exceed 58 years as of the cut-off dates of application. For the positions of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor, the maximum age limit is 50 years as of the closing date of the application.

AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates in the general and OBC categories must pay a fee of Rs 3,000. There is no application fee for candidates belonging to the SC/ST/EWS/PWD categories.

AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: Salary

For the position of Professor, Additional Professor, and Associate Professor the salary range is Rs 37,400 to 67,000. For Assistant Professors pay scale is Rs 15,600 to 39,100. Meanwhile, for an Associate Professor (Reader) in the College of Nursing salary is Rs 78,800 to 2,09,200.

AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

AIIMS Deoghar has provided important details regarding the timelines for submitting applications in various rounds of recruitment. In the first round, the cut-off date for submitting soft copies of applications is June 10, with the deadline for receiving hard copies set for June 17.

For the second phase, candidates have until July 15 to submit soft copies, and July 22 is the deadline for getting hard copies. The deadline for submitting soft copies for the third round is September 10, and the deadline for submitting hard copies is September 17.

The same rules apply for the fourth round. Online applications must be sent by November 15 and hardcopy applications must be submitted by November 22. Lastly, the fifth and final round requires the submission of soft copies by February 10, while the deadline for receiving hard copies is February 17.