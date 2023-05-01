AIIMS INI - CET 2023 Admit Cards Today at aiimsexams.ac.in, How to Download

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will release the admit cards for the National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI-CET Exam 2023. It is advised to the students to regularly check the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in for information. As per the notification, the board will release the admit cards today, May 1, 2023. The INI- CET 2023 examination is slated on May 7. INI - CET is held for admission to PG courses - MD/MS/MCh(6years)/DM(6years)/MDS.

AIIMS INI-CET ADMIT CARD 2023: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS- aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate for a link to download the INI-CET July admit cards. Click on the link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, such as application number and other details. These details will be mentioned on your application form. After filing up

click on the submit button.

Step 4: Your INI-CET 2023 admit cards will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take the print out of it for future reference. It is advised to students to carry hard copy of the admit card. No applicant will be allowed to enter the examination venue without a hard copy of the admit card. the examination personnel will not entertain soft copy hall ticket.

The AIIMS INI-CET July 2023 results will be declared on May 14th, 2023. The entrance examination will be conducted in the online computer-based test (CBT) mode. The duration of the AIIMS INI - CET July 2023 is 3 hours. The entrance test will contain a total number of 200 MCQ-based questions. Every question will be of one mark. A negative marking of 0.33 marks will be deducted from the total for each wrong answer.

In case, more than one candidate secures equal marks in the examination, then it will be resolved on the basis of lower negative marking and the older age of the candidate. AIIMS has also announced the examination and result dates for the Institute of National Importance Super Specialty Entrance Test (INI SSET), BSc (Honours) Nursing 2023, and BSc (Honours) Para-Medical Course exam. The INI SSET July 2023 and January 2024 exams were conducted on April 29. While the second session of the examination will be conducted in October 22, 2023. While the recruitment exam for nursing officers (NORCET) 2023 will be held on September 17 whereas, for BSc (Honours) Nursing 2023 and BSc (Honours) Paramedical, the test will be conducted on June 3.

