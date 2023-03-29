AIIMS INI CET 2023 Revised Schedule Released, Registration Deadline Extended till April 3

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the revised schedule for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI - CET) July 2023. Candidates can access the revised schedule on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. The registrations for INI CET July 2023 exam will be live till 5 PM on April 3. Earlier, the deadline for registration was March 25. The application correction window will open on April 4 and will conclude on April 7.

Candidates applying for the Combined Entrance Test can generate their Examination Unique Code (EUC) by April 10 up to 5 pm. Meanwhile, the status of the final application can be checked from April 14 to April 18. It is to be noted that the admit card and examination city slip will be allotted to candidates on May 1. As per the schedule, the written exam will be conducted on May 7. The computer-based test will be held in cities across India.

“The Basic Registration older than July 2019 session will not be valid for this session. Those candidates who have done their basic registration for January 2019 session or for previous are required to do new Basic registration,” reads the official notice. The combined entrance exam is being conducted for students seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) medical programmes [MD/ MS/ M.Ch. (6 years)/ DM (6 years)/ MDS] at several renowned institutes.

INI CET July 2023: Steps to Register

Step 1: Visit AIIMS’s official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Academic Courses’ section and click on the INI CET link.

Step 3: Click on the registration link and register yourself first. (Those already registered can log in.)

Step 4: Fill up the application form as asked, and select the desired course and college.

Step 5: Upload all the essential documents, pay the fee, and submit the form.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page form and take a printout of it for future use.

Candidates from the general, OBC, foreign national/OCI categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 4,000. Whereas, SC, ST, and EWS candidates need to pay Rs 3,200. The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test is held twice a year. First in the month of May for admission to the July session and then in November for admission to January next year.

