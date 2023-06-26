AIIMS INI CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared At aiimsexams.ac.in, How To Check

The round 1 seat allotment list for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) July 2023 session has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check the seat allotment merit list on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

It is important to note that candidates whose names are on the INI CET counselling seat allotment merit list are required to report to their respective colleges for the submission of documents from June 24 to June 28. The INI CET exam took place on May 7. The round 1 mock round seat allotment result was declared on June 15.

AIIMS INI CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: steps to download

Here are the steps to check and download the INI CET round 1 seat allocation result:

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Open the link on the homepage with the label, ‘Result of 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-CET July 2023 session’

Step 3: The seat allotment pdf will be available on your screens.

Step 4: After checking thoroughly, download the pdf.

AIIMS has also mentioned the documents required at the time of reporting. The pdf reads as, “The candidate will have to report by 5.00 PM on 28th June 2023 (except Holiday and Sunday) with the Offer Letter, Seat Allocation Letter/Slip from Portal and deposit original certificates along with one set of self-attested photocopies of all certificate OR self-attested photocopies of certificates with a Demand Draft (DD) of Rs. 3 Lakhs only (Rupees Three Lakhs only) in the name of the AIIMS MAIN GRANT ACCOUNT. The DD will be refunded/returned when original certificates are deposited within five days.”

Candidates have two choices— to either accept seats and not participate in further rounds or to accept or partake in subsequent rounds. Failure to fill in the choice for round 1 will result in forfeiting admission. Such candidates will become ineligible for any other round.

On the other hand, if a candidate opts to participate in the next round, their allotted seat from the first round will be deemed vacant and will be automatically assigned to other candidates as per the list. If the candidate fails to accept the newly allocated seat too, a penalty of Rs 3 lakh will be imposed.