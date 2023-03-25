AIIMS INI SS 2023: Registrations Begins at aiimsexams.ac.in, Exam on April 29

The All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) had started online registration for the July session Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI-SS 2023). The entrance is conducted by AIIMS for admission into various DM, M.Ch. and MD hospitals administration courses at AIIMS New Delhi, other AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER, and SCTIMST.

Candidates can fill out the application form online at AIIMS’ official website aiimsexams.ac.in on or before April 6. As per the prospectus, the rejected applications can be re-submitted till April 14. The INI-SS 2023 entrance test is slated to be conducted on April 29 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

AIIMS INI SS 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Aiims– aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2- Click on the registration link for INI-SS 2023 admission.

Step 3- Submit your basic details and generate your login credentials.

Step 4- Applicant will receive the login details via SMS or Email.

Step 5 - Re-login with the provided credentials.

Step 6- Fill out the application form by submitting the required details.

Step 7 - Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 8 - Download the registration slip.

Candidates must note that any false information in the application will result in strict disciplinary action by the institute. The application status will be tracked through AIIMS official website.

The exam will be conducted in two stages. The primary stage is only for participating institutes such as JIPMER, PGIMER, and others. Whereas the second stage is for candidates who wish to apply for AIIMS seats.

The exam pattern for all the participating institutes at Stage 1 includes 80 objective-type questions. Each question carries one mark. Negative marking is also present. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes. The qualifying criteria for stage I is 50 per cent.

Stage 2 will be a total of 20 marks. The applicants registered for AIIMS seats need to obtain 50 per cent for both stages combined. In case, if the applicant gets more than 50 per cent at stage 1 but the combined marks for both stages are below the requirement, they will not be able to qualify for the AIIMS seat.

