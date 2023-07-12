AIIMS INI SS Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released At aiimsexams.ac.in

The Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty (INI SS) counselling 2023 round 2 seat allocation results have been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Candidates may visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, to view the INI SS counselling result round 2. The reporting window for round 2 will start on July 12 and go until July 19. Those who have been assigned colleges in the counselling 2023 round 2 must complete the reporting process by July 19. Candidates are required to log in during the specified period and fulfil the reporting requirements as directed on the official website.

Candidates must acknowledge their acceptance of the designated institute in addition to reporting. The acceptance procedure is scheduled to be carried out online and will run from July 12 through July 19. The website contains detailed guidelines that candidates must carefully follow in order to confirm their acceptance to the designated institute within the allocated time limit. The reporting and acceptance procedures must be finished by candidates within the allotted time frame in order to guarantee their admission. If this is not being done within the stipulated time frame, the designated institute and seat may be forfeited.

AIIMS INI SS Counselling Round 2 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the AIIMS official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the INI SS Counselling 2023 tab and click on the link that reads ‘Round 2 Result’.

Step 3: Enter your login details, including your registration number and password, on the result portal and then click on the “Submit. option"

Step 4: A new window will show the INI SS Counselling 2023 Round 2 Results. Applicants must review the course options and institute that they have been assigned.

After the merit list was published and the first round of seat distribution took place, the INI SS 2023 counselling procedure began. In accordance with each candidate’s choices and entrance exam performance, the results of the counselling will show the institute and course that have been assigned to them.

It should be emphasised that once the counselling results are announced, the INI SS seat allocation is definitive and cannot be modified. The admission procedure must be finished within the given time frame for those who received seats in the seat allocation rounds.

The Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Test is administered by IIMS to applicants for Post-Doctoral courses, DM/MCh/MD-Hospital Administration at 11 institutions nationwide, which also includes eight AIIMS.