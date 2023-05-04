AIIMS INISS 2023 Result Likely to be Out Tomorrow at aiimsexams.ac.in, Steps to Download

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to release the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INISS) result 2023 soon. As per the tentative schedule, AIIMS INISS result 2023 will be declared tomorrow, May 5. Once it is released, candidates can check their scores at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The AIIMS INISS 2023 exam was conducted on April 29 in computer-based mode. The Institute of National Importance Super Speciality exam is conducted twice a year for the January and July academic sessions. As per the schedule, the course will begin on July 1, while the last date to submit the application for admission process is till August 31.

AIIMS INISS Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit AIIMS’s official site at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, search and click on the ‘Academic Courses’ link.

Step 3: As a new window opens, candidates need to click on the AIIMS INISS link.

Step 4: Again, the AIIMS INISS Result 2023 link will appear on a new page.

Step 5: In the given space, enter the essential details and click on submit.

Step 6: The INISS 2023 result will be displayed on your computer or laptop or phone.

Step 7: Check the results carefully.

Step 8: Keep a printout of the result for further reference or need.

AIIMS INISS 2023: Result and Seat Allotment

The seat allotment process is conducted in an online mode that will be based on the common merit list (CML) and AIIMS merit list (AML). Candidates whose names are mentioned on the AIIMS merit list will be called for the departmental assessment process. Following this, the authorities will announce the final result.

The INISS is an entrance exam for candidates seeking admission into Doctorate of Medicine (DM)/ Master of Chirurgiae (M.Ch)/ Doctor of Medicine (MD) Hospital Administration programmes at AIIMS, NIMHANS, JIPMER, PGIMER and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. A total of 365 Doctorate of Medicine seats, 231 Master of Chirurgiae seats and 29 Doctor of Medicine seats will be available for admission through this entrance test.

