AIIMS Issues NORCET-5 Notification To Recruit Nursing Officers

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued a notification for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-5) to recruit Nursing Officers at level 7 in the Pay Matrix pre-revised Pay Band-2. The last date for application is August 25. Applicants can register on the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in, till 5 pm on August 25.

Important dates:

The application process started on August 5

The last date for application is August 25

The window will be open for revision from August 26 to 28

Prelims exam date: September 17

Mains exam: October 7

Age Criteria

Applicants must be a minimum of 18 years old and a maximum of 30 years old. Age relaxation is only according to the recruitment roles and policies of the organisation.

Education Qualification:

B.Sc Hons in Nursing from an Indian/state-level nursing council recognised institution, or university or B.Sc post-certificate from a recognised institution or university.

Registered as a nurse and midwife with the state/Indian Nursing Council.

Diploma in general nursing from a recognized board or university.

2 years of minimum experience in a minimum of 50 bedded hospital after acquiring the required degree.

Application fees:

For General/OBC category: Rs 3,000

For SC/ST/EWS category: Rs 2,400

Disability applications: Exempted

Examination Pattern:

The examination will be divided into two stages:

NORCET Preliminary exam

NORCET Main exam

Application Process:

Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the tab ‘Online Registration for NORCET-5

Login to your account or create a new account and register.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the required documents, and caste certificates (if applicable).

Complete the payment.

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Salary:

The salary will range from Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 4,600.

Additional Information:

Applicants should submit valid certificates to avoid cancellation of the application form at any stage of the recruitment process.

Application fee once paid, will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Application forms will be rejected if, application fees are not submitted.

The two years of experience required for the post is an essential criterion and one must provide a valid certificate.