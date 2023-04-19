AIIMS Jodhpur Announces 76 Senior Resident Vacancies; Details Inside

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, issued a notice on April 12, announcing the recruitment for various departments. The notice states that there are 76 job vacancies for the post of Senior Resident doctors. Eligible candidates will be selected based on an interview, that is to be conducted on May 1. It will be a walk-in interview. Applicants who are interested to register for the post will get all the necessary information and further updates on the official AIIMS website: http://www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in/.

For people belonging to the general category, the maximum age limit is 45 years. According to the guidelines posted by the Government of India, age relaxation will apply to only those candidates who belong to reserved categories. While the age relaxation for SC/ST candidates is up to 5 years, the OBC candidates’ relaxation is up to three years.

Out of the 76 posts available for recruitment, 11 posts are assigned for the unreserved categories. There will be 19 posts for SC applicants, seven for ST candidates, 37 for OBC ones, and two for economically weaker sections.

Qualifications

Applicants do not require any experience certificate to apply for the post. A degree in any relevant subject should be submitted before April 30, ahead of which they need to qualify for the examination. The results will be declared either on April 30 or before the date.

Payscale

The pay scale for Senior Residents is Rs 18,750 + 6,600 (Grade Pay) + NPA + Other usual allowances. They might also get paid following the Revised 7th CPC. Only candidates seeking a medical degree may use NPA.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 1,000 for the general, OBS, and EWS categories, while the fee for the SC/ST category will be Rs 800. Physically handicapped candidates will require no application fee to apply for the post.

The payment for the fee must be made solely in the form of a demand draft or pay order made in favour of “AIIMS, Jodhpur" and payable in Jodhpur. At the time of the interview, the candidate may deposit the required money in cash.

Documents required

The documents that an applicant should bring while appearing for the interview include identity and address proof, Birth Certificate, two passport-size photos, mark sheets (Class 10, 12, degree), No Objection certificate, and Registration with the Medical Council of India/State Medical Council.

