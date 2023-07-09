AIIMS NExT 2023 Registrations End Tomorrow At next.aiimsexams.ac.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will hold the mock or practice test for the National Exit Test (NExT) on July 28. The NExT will be held on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC). The application process for NExT started on June 28 and will conclude tomorrow July 10 at 5 pm. The registration process involves three stages: Application and basic candidate details, generation of exam unique code (EUC) and finally the completion of the application for mock/practice in July 2023.

With the implementation of NExT, medical candidates will have a single common exit test that will serve as both a licentiate and an entrance exam. Candidates will have to pass the NExT within 10 years of joining the MBBS programme.

All final year MBBS candidates can apply for the NExT by visiting the official website at next.aiimsexams.ac.in. The exam will be conducted in two steps. Step 1 will be a computer-based exam solely on “high quality” Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) while Step 2 will be a practical or clinical exam. Both steps will be conducted twice a year.

AIIMS Delhi will administer Step 1 in the month of May and November. Candidates will appear for Step 2 only after completion of their internship. Meanwhile, the exam will be conducted in June and December.

AIIMS NExT: Eligibility

The NExT shall be taken up by all undergraduate medical students who are pursuing their MBBS at all NMC-approved medical colleges, including Institutes of National Importance (INI).

NExT Mock Test 2023: Steps To Register

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS Delhi at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Important Announcement’ section then click on ‘Mock/Practice Test of National Exit Test (NExT)’.

Step 3: On the new page, log in with your Registration ID and Examination Unique Code (EUC).

Step 4: Fill out the application form and pay the exam fee. Then submit it as asked.

AIIMS NExT: Application Fee

The General/OBC candidates have to pay Rs 2,000 as an application fee. The SC, ST and EWS applicants need to pay Rs 1,000, while persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) have been exempted from paying the exam fee.