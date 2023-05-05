AIIMS NORCET 2023: Last Date to Apply Today at aiimsexams.ac.in, How to Register

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will conclude the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2023 registration on May 5. Candidates can apply for the NORCET exam through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in up to 5 pm.

Once the registration process closes, the application correction window will open on May 6 and will end on May 8 by 5 pm. Candidates are advised to carefully make corrections on the application form as no further date will be given. According to the schedule, the NORCET 2023 exam will be conducted on June 3 all across the country.

AIIMS NORCET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years while the maximum age requirement is 30 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the NORCET 2023 exam must have a BSc Nursing degree from Indian Nursing Council or must have a Diploma certificate in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council.

AIIMS NORCET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexam.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the AIIMS NORCET 2023 application link, on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to login and register on the portal.

Step 4: Fill up the AIIMS NORCET 2023 application form.

Step 5: Pay the essential fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a print out.

AIIMS NORCET 2023: Application Fee

The General and OBC candidates will have to pay Rs 3,000 as an application fee, while SC/ST and EWS candidates need to pay Rs 2,400. Those who fall under the persons with disabilities (PwD) category have been exempted from payment of fee. The prescribed application fee should be paid via debit card/credit card/ net banking.

AIIMS NORCET 2023: Exam Pattern

The duration of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test will be of 3 hours. There will be a total of 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 200 marks. It is to be noted that there will be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for every wrong answer. The qualifying scores in the NORCET exam are 50 percent for the Unreserved category/ Economically Weaker Section (UR/EWS), 45 percent for Other Backward Class (OBC), and 40 percent for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe (SC & ST.

