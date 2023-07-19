AIIMS NORCET-4 Declare Results For BSc Paramedical Seats Allocation; Steps To Download

The result for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-4 was released by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) today. The institute has also declared the first round of Seat Allocation for several B.Sc. Paramedical programmes. This year, a total of 2,668 applicants have been selected for the NORCET-4 while 950 candidates are selected for the B.Sc. paramedical courses.

Students who appeared in the NORCET-4 computer-based test and those who participated in the first round of seat allocation for B.Sc. Paramedical programmes can download their results from the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

In the AIIMS NORCET-4 result, details such as roll number, category, gender, percentage and rank will be mentioned on it.

“The seat allocation will be done in an online mode. Time schedule for choice filling, rules and procedures of seat allocation will be published in due course of time,” read the first round of seat allocation for B.Sc. Paramedical programmes notice. Further in the notification, the institute has informed that if the total number of seats are not filled in the first round of seat allocation, then other qualified students will be called in the next rounds of seat allocation.

AIIMS NORCET-4, Seat Allocation Results: How To Download

Step 1: Go to AIIMS’s official website ataiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Search for ‘Result’ or ‘Latest Notification’ section. Look for the relevant link related to ‘NORCET-4 Result’ and ‘Seat Allocation for B.Sc. Paramedical Courses’ result.

Step 3: Click on the link as per your choice. On the new window, enter your Candidate ID and Password. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The result will appear on your screen in pdf format.

Step 5: Check all the details in the result and download it.

The NORCET-4 exam was held on June 3 this year for the post of Nursing Officer Group ‘B’ (Staff Nurse Grade II) on Direct Recruitment Basis at several hospitals. While, the entrance test for the B.Sc. Paramedical programmes was conducted on June 24. It was then followed by the first round of seat allocation.