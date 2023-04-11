AIIMS Raebareli Invites Application for 91 Professor Posts, Salary up to Rs 2,20,000

The All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raebareli, is inviting online applications for the recruitment of 91 vacancies of professor, assistant professor, additional professor, and associate professor. The selection will be done on the basis of direct recruitment, contractual basis, or deputation basis for the following posts. The last date to apply for the applications for recruitment is May 5. Interested candidates can apply from the official website of AIIMS, Raebareli—aiimsrbl.edu.in.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Age- The age limit for the post of professor and additional Professor is 58 while for asst. professor and associate professor the age limit is 50 years. The selection committee will oversee the recruitment process.

The initial period for the candidates on a deputation basis will be 3 years which will be further expandable to 5 years. The maximum age limit for the posts on a deputation basis will be 56 years.

Education- The education qualification is different for different posts. Candidates can check the detailed education qualifications on the official website.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS, Raebarel- aiimsrbl.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the recruitment link.

Step 3: Register yourself by filling out your basic details.

Step 4: Log in to your application form.

Step 5: Enter the required details.

Step 6: Select the post you want to apply for

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Step 8: Submit the form after carefully reviewing your details.

Step 9: Download and save the application form.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 2000 for General/OBC/EWS categories and Rs 1000 for SC/ST categories when applying for these positions.

However, the application fee is waived for individuals belonging to the PWBD category, as well as for those who are appointed on a contractual or deputation basis.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The Selection Committee will oversee the selection process, and if the number of applicants in a particular department exceeds 30, AIIMS Raebareli reserves the right to conduct a written test.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Salary

Professor- Rs. 2,20,000/- per month

Additional Professor: Rs. 2,00,000/- per month

Associate Professor: Rs. 1,88,000/- per month

Assistant Professor: Rs. 1,42,506/- per month

The posts on a contractual basis will be available for a period of one year only. The period of work on a contractual basis can be terminated at any time with the due salary applicable.

