AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 358 Non-faculty Posts

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur is inviting applications to fill 358 non-faculty positions. The application deadline, which was July 19 earlier, has been extended to July 31. Interested and eligible applicants must visit the official website aiimsraipur.edu.in to get more details. Some of the important details regarding the AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 are enlisted below:

Vacancy:

Tutor/ Clinical Instructor: 12

Senior Nursing Officer: 126

Senior Hindi Officer: 1

Dietician: 10

Librarian Grade III: 4

Occupational Therapist: 2

Technical Officer: 3

Pharmacist Grade II: 27

Scale Steno (Hindi): 1

Dispensing Attendants: 4

Electrician: 6

Dissection Hall Attendants: 8

Mechanic (AC&R): 6

Store Keeper-cum-Clerk: 85

Wireman: 20

Hospital Attendant Gr. III: 30

Application fee:

For general candidates- Rs 1,000

For SC/ST/PWD/Women and ex-servicemen - Rs 100

Education Qualification:

Applicants must have a 10th, 12th, or Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university to apply for the specific posts.

Age Limit:

The age on the basis of various different posts varies from 21 years to 35 years.

Selection Process:

For group A posts: Based on overall performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview.

For group B and C posts: Based on the performance in CBT in the order of merit subject qualifying the ‘Skill Test’.

Shortlisted candidates need to submit their original documents for verification. The date and details of the document verification will be notified on the official website where the final list will also be published.

Application Process:

Visit the official website, aiimsraipur.edu.in.

Click on the Vacancy tab, non-faculty post

Fill out the application form

Upload the required documents

Process the application fees and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference

AIIMS Raipur was founded in 2012. It is a public university as well as a medical research facility. It provides over 44 courses in 36 streams, including UG, PG, Diploma, and PhD programs in medicine, paramedicine and AYUSH courses.