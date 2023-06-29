AIIMS To Conduct NExT Entrance Examination; Registrations Begins On next.aiimsexams.ac.in

The All India Institute Of Medical Science is charged with the responsibility to conduct NExT examination for the final year MBBS students. The registration for the examination has started from yesterday, final year MBBS students can apply on the official website, next.aiimsexams.ac.in. The NExT exam will be conducted in two phases- one in May and another in November. Students who were admitted in the year 2019 will be the first batch.

The NExT exam will be conducted in two stages, with step 1 concentrating on theory exams and NExT Step 2 focusing on practical, oral, and clinical assessments. The NExT step 1 exam will have six subject papers with respective weightage in items and time allocation. The six papers will be held in five days with one day gap. Out of these, three papers will be of a duration of three hours and the other three papers will be of a duration of 1.5 hours.

The aim of the NExT step 1 mock test is to familiarise the prospective candidates with the Computer Based Test (CBT), software interface, and process flow in the examination centre. NExT step 2 exam will have seven subject papers. The NExT step 1 mock test or practice test will be carried out on July 28, 2023. This examination will be conducted by AIIMS Delhi as a designated authority for NExT step 1. Only final-year students pursuing MBBS courses in medical colleges or institutions are eligible for the mock/practice test.

As per the reports, NEET PG 2024 will be the last NEET PG to be held for admission in PG courses. The NMC webinar provided a platform for addressing concerns and speculations regarding the NExT exam. The National Exit Test (NExT) will replace the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG). For final-year MBBS students, NExT will serve as a qualifying and screening test. The results of NExT steps 1 and 2 will be considered for the qualifying MBBS test, obtaining a license to practice medicine in India, and the merit-based distribution of postgraduate (PG) seats.