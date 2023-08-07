AILET 2024: Last Date For Registration Is November 13; Steps To Download At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024) has begun at the National Law University (NLU) for admission to the BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programs. On the official website, nludelhi.ac.in, interested applicants can submit an application for the AILET 2024 exam. The AILET application form 2024 must be submitted by November 13 in order to qualify.

The schedule states that the AILET 2024 law entrance exam will be held on December 10 from 11 PM to 1 PM. On November 20, the admit cards will be issued on the university’s website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

AILET 2024: Application Fee

The application fee for candidates to complete the registration process is Rs 3,500. Applicants must pay Rs. 1,500 as the application fee if they are PwD (persons with disabilities), SC, or ST. In the SC and ST categories, no fee will be levied to individuals or families who fall below the poverty level.

Students must have received at least 45% on their Class 12 board test or an equivalent to enroll in the five-year BA LLB (Honors) program.

However, applicants who fall under the SC, ST, and PwD categories will have their minimum qualifying test score requirements for the AILET 2024 reduced by 5%. Foreign nationals and holders of OCI or PIO cards will be admitted based on merit. They must score at least 65 marks on the qualifying exam. Candidates who will be taking the Class 12 exam may also apply for the test.

AILET 2024: Seat Matrix

Applicants for the one-year LLM program must have acquired at least 50 credits in their law degree program or a comparable one. Candidates from the SC, ST, and PwD categories will receive a reduction of five percent on the minimum score needed to pass the qualifying exam. For 70 seats, the university will hold an entrance exam. For the remaining 10 seats—5 each for foreign nationals, OCI cardholders, and PIO card holders—selection will be based solely on merit.

The NLU is offering 25 seats for the PhD program, with five through the UGC-JRF, sixteen on the basis of AILET merit, and four seats for fellowships through AILET merit. Foreign nationals will be given two seats.

Candidates applying for the registration process must have earned an LLM or a degree of an equivalent standing with 55% or higher. Candidates from the OBC non-creamy, SC, ST, EWS, and differently-abled groups will receive a 5% relaxation.