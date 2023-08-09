AILET 2024: NLU Delhi Revises Syllabus for BA LLB, LLM, PhD Programme

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has made revisions to the syllabus for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024. The national-level entrance exam is the gateway for admission into BA LLB, LLM, and PhD programmes of the institution. To access the modified AILET 2024 syllabus for these programmes, individuals can visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Scheduled for December 10, the exam will be held in an offline mode from 11 AM to 1 PM in 24 cities across the country. To participate, candidates are required to submit their online applications for AILET 2024 before the deadline on November 13. The issuance of admit cards is set for November 20. Aspirants are advised to thoroughly acquaint themselves with the updated syllabus before commencing their exam preparation efforts.

AILET 2024: BA LLB Exam Structure

The format of the AILET 2024 for the BA LLB programme will encompass three segments, each containing 150 multiple-choice questions. The overall achievable score will be 150, and the examination duration will be 120 minutes. Applicants should take into account that the AILET 2024 incorporates a system of negative marking. The negative marking scheme follows the equation 0.25 multiplied by 4, resulting in a deduction of 0.25 marks for each incorrect response. Consequently, for every four wrong answers, one mark will be subtracted from the total score.

AIELT 2023: LLM Exam Structure

The question paper designed for the LLM programme will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying one point. These 100 MCQs will be drawn from diverse legal disciplines. The LLM assessment will extend over a period of 120 minutes. Negative marking will be in effect for the AILET 2024 assessment. The negative scoring system adheres to the formula 0.25 multiplied by 4, which translates to a deduction of 0.25 marks for each inaccurate reply. As a result, four incorrect answers will result in a deduction of one mark.

AIELT 2023: PhD Exam Structure

The AILET 2024 PhD examination will encompass 100 multiple-choice questions, each carrying a value of one mark. Out of these, 50 questions will pertain to research techniques. The remaining 50 MCQs for the PhD in Law will span various areas of Law. Another set of 50 MCQs for the PhD in social sciences will encompass different branches of the subject. Additionally, one mark will be awarded for every correct response, while a deduction of 0.25 marks will occur for each incorrect answer. Individuals possessing a valid Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and international candidates are exempted from the All India Entrance Test for admission to the PhD programme.