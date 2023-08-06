AILET 2024 Registrations Begin Tomorrow at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

The National Law University of Delhi will commence the registration process for the All India Law Entrance Test-2024 (AILET 2024) for enrollment to five-year BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programmes for the academic year 2024-2025 from tomorrow, August 7. Candidates may submit their applications online at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The AILET has been scheduled for December 10 in accordance with the timetable from 11 AM to 12: 30 PM.

ALIET 2024: Eligibility Criteria

B.A.LL.B.(Hons.): A minimum cumulative score of 45% of the total marks (or 40% in the case of SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities) is required for candidates who have passed the Higher Secondary School Examination (10+2) or an exam of comparable standard. For admission under the category of Foreign Nationals, students must receive a score of 65% on the Higher Secondary School Examination under the 10+2 system, or an examination with comparable standards.

LL.M (One Year) Programme: A candidate for admission to the one-year LL.M. programme must have earned their LL.B. or an equivalent degree from an accredited university with at least a 50% overall (45% for SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities) grade point average.

PH.D: Candidates must hold a Master’s degree in Law or a professional degree certified equivalent to the Master’s degree in Law by the applicable statutory regulating authority, with at least 55% aggregate marks or a grade of ‘B’ on the UGC 7-point scale.

There are no upper or lower age restrictions for participating in any programme of the AILET 2023.

AILET 2024: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the university’s official webpage at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Step 2: As soon as the application process begins, click the registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself with your full name, phone number, cellphone number, and other relevant information.

Step 4: Log in with the system-generated application ID and password.

Step 5: The AILET application form will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Fill out the AILET 2024 application form for the selected course.

Step 7: Scan and upload copies of the necessary documents.

Step 8: Submit the form after paying the application fees.

Step 9: Download a copy of the AILET 2024 application form for future records.

AILET 2024: Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved categories have to pay Rs 3,500 towards the AILET 2023 registration fee, while SC, ST, and PWD candidates must pay Rs 1,500.