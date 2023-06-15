AIMA MAT Phase 2 Results Expected Soon, Check Out Top MBA Colleges

The All India Management Association (AIMA) is gearing up to release the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Phase 2 results. While an official confirmation is still awaited, the results are likely to be out soon. The May exams were conducted from May 7 to June 4. Candidates who took these exams can check their scorecards on the official website, aima.in. To access the AIMA MAT Phase 2 results, candidates will need to log in using their credentials on the portal.

After the declaration of AIMA MAT Result 2023, candidates who appeared for the exams will have the option to download their individual scorecards from the official website. The scorecard will contain crucial information including the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, MAT sectional scores, composite scores, overall scores, and MAT percentile.

AIMA MAT Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website: aima.in

Step 2: Navigate to the “Students Corner" section.

Step 3: Click on “MAT" and select “Results".

Step 4: Enter your login credentials.

Step 5: The AIMA MAT 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: View and download your scorecard.

Step 7: It is advisable to take multiple printouts for future reference.

MAT 2023 exam selection procedure: Documents to carry

- MAT admit card 2023

- Original academic certificates (10th, 12th, and graduation) along with copies

- MAT rank card

- Passport size photographs

- Caste Certificate (if applicable)

The All India Management Association (AIMA) conducted the MAT (May) exams in three modes: PBT, CBT, and IBT. The PBT was administered just once, the CBT twice, and the IBT four times. The marking scheme for the MAT exam follows the MAT syllabus 2023. Each question carries 4 marks, and there is a deduction of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer. The further selection procedure of MAT 2023 may involve various stages, depending on the institutes’ requirements.

Top colleges in India offering MBA

Great Lakes Chennai

Great Lakes Gurgaon

ICFAI Dehradun

IMT Ghaziabad

UPES Dehradun

LPU Jalandhar

SRM University Chennai

GD Goenka University, Gurgaon

Chandigarh University

BML Munjal University, Gurgaon

Manipal University (MAHE)

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida

IPE Hyderabad

IFIM Business School