Airports Authority Of India Invites Applications For 342 Vacancies; Know Posts

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) recently released an official notification for the recruitment of 342 vacancies for junior assistants, senior assistants, and junior executive positions. The online application will begin on August 5, 2023.

Applicants can visit the official website www.aai.aero. The exam dates are yet to be announced officially but the last date to apply is September 4. Now, let us take a look at some of the important information related to the AAI recruitment 2023:

Important Dates

The application will begin on August 5.

The last date for applications is September 4

Age criteria

Junior Assistant: The maximum age is 30 years.

Senior Assistant: The maximum age is 30 years.

Junior Executive: The maximum age is 27 years.

Application Fees

General/EWS/OBC: Rs 1000.

SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates: N/A

Vacancies

Junior Assistant (Office): 09

Senior Assistant (Accounts): 09

Junior Executive (Common cadre): 237

Junior Executive (Finance): 66

Junior Executive (Fire Services): 03

Junior Executive (Law): 18

Education Qualification

Junior Assistant: Graduation from a recognized university.

Senior Assistant (Accounts): 2 years of experience and B. Com completion.

Junior Executive (Common cadre): Graduation degree from a recognized university.

Junior Executive (Finance): B.com+ CA/MBA/ICWA in Finance

Junior Executive (Fire Services): B. Tech

Junior Executive (Law): Law degree from a recognised university.

Salary

Junior Executive: Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000

Senior Assistant: Rs 36,000 to Rs 110,000

Junior Assistant: Rs 31,000 to Rs 92,000

Application Process

Visit the official website www.aai.aero.

Select the tab ‘Careers’.

Click on the application link, available in the notification.

Applicants need to provide the required information, including a verified e-mail ID and mobile number.

Provide a current photograph and other scanned documents.

Make the payment.

Apply and download the file.

Applicants will be shortlisted based on their performance in the online examination. After this, they will be called for a computer literacy test, physical test, driving test and application verification. The results, along with the candidates’ roll numbers, will be published on the official website.

The Airports Authority of India is a statutory body under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It is responsible for the creation, development and management of Air Cargo Terminals at international and domestic airports in India. It was founded on April 1, 1995.