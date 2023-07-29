CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » PM Modi LIVE: Modi Inaugurates Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam At Pragati Maidan

Live now

PM Modi LIVE: Modi Inaugurates Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam At Pragati Maidan

Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 Live: PM Modi has inaugurated the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 11:11 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurates Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam latest news
The Samagan is a two day event and id organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (Image: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached at Pragati Maidan to speak and interact with nation. At first, PM Modi interacted with students who placed their exhibition. The program is started with the presence of PM Modi at the function. This year the Samagan has coincided with the introduction of National Education Policy 2020. This is the second Samagan hosted by PM Modi. The Samagan is a two day event and is organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. The event is also graced by Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan along with other dignitaries.

Jul 29, 2023 11:11 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Cancels Muharam Holiday For Students To View Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023

Jul 29, 2023 11:08 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Organisers have made a video highlighting the achievements of NEP 2020 in these three years

Jul 29, 2023 11:07 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan completes his speech as he appreciated the introduction of National Education Policy 2020

Jul 29, 2023 11:03 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan takes the stage

Jul 29, 2023 11:01 IST

PM Modi Live: Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 begins

Jul 29, 2023 11:00 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Modi inaugurates Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam

Jul 29, 2023 10:54 IST

PM Modi LIVE: CBSE has introduced 'One Child One Plant Campaign' to mark three years of NEP 2020!

The event will be marked from July 29 till August 28, 2023

Jul 29, 2023 10:51 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Today also marks the three years of NEP 2020

Jul 29, 2023 10:51 IST

PM Modi LIVE: This is the 2nd edition of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam coincided with NEP 2020

Jul 29, 2023 10:50 IST

PM Modi LIVE: PM Modi interacts with students who have stalls at exhibition

Jul 29, 2023 10:49 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Modi visits at exhibition and interacts with students

Jul 29, 2023 10:48 IST

PM Modi LIVE: News18 is tracking all the updates at Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023!

