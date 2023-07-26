AKTU Odd Semester Results 2023 Released at aktu.ac.in, How to Download

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) announced the release of the odd semester results. The university promptly provided students with updates on their academic performance for the odd semester. Candidates who are pursuing courses such as MBA, MCA, BTech, and MTech offered by AKTU can now check their scores on the official website at aktu.ac.in.

The odd semester results are also available on AKTU’s official website in pdf format for easy viewing. Currently, the university has issued the provisional mark sheet for the AKTU Odd semester result. While the final mark sheet and passing certificate will be distributed to students in due course.

AKTU Odd Semester Results2023: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official portal of Abdul Kalam Technical University at aktu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says – “Odd Semester Results 2023” on the AKTU homepage.

Step 3: Log in to the AKTU One View portal by entering your roll number and date of birth. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The odd semester scores for the year 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View and download the odd semester result 2023.

Students who are unhappy with their scores can opt for revaluation or a scrutiny process. To initiate the revaluation or scrutiny process, students will have to download an application form from AKTU’s official website and submit it to their respective colleges. Candidates should keep in mind that the application period generally spans 15 days after the odd semester results have been declared.

On the other hand, AKTU has started the online application process for the UP Bachelor of Technology (BTech) counselling 2023. Students seeking admission to BTech programmes can register themselves via the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission counselling’s official website atuptac.admissions.nic.in. As per the schedule, the application process will end on August 5 at 3 pm.