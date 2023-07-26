AKTU to Begin Admissions via CUET UG 2023 on July 28

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) is all set to start the counselling process for admission to undergraduate programmes under the Central Universities Entrance Test 2023 (CUET) on July 28. The university recently held a meeting of the central admission committee for the admission process, which was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Professor JP Pandey.

Admissions to several undergraduate and integrated courses will be available via CUET UG counselling, including BHMCT, BFA, B.Tech lateral, B Arch, BFEd, BDes, B Pharma lateral, MBA Integrated, and MCA Integrated. The counselling for MBA and MCA programmes, on the other hand, will take place in the first week of August.

According to reports, the registration for counselling will begin on July 28 at uptac.admissions.nic.in for Kashmiri Migrant and NRI candidates as well, followed by counselling sessions on August 11 and August 12. In addition, the BPharma counselling will start in September this year.

It is important to note that the OBC and EWS candidates are advised to attach a valid and up-to-date certificate to be eligible for counselling. On July 24, the university began the registration process for BTech admissions, with counselling scheduled to take place in four stages. Notably, the university will also hold admissions counselling for 12 Uttar Pradesh state universities this year.

UP BTech Counselling 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of UP BTech counselling at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Search for the ‘New Registration’ section and click on it.

Step 3: Key in all the required details to register and pay the counselling fee.

Step 4: Then, log in to the main website again with the new allotted credentials.

Step 5: Complete the UP BTech choice filling option as well as upload all the essential documents.

Step 6: Once the above process is done, submit the form.

UP BTech Counselling 2023: List of Documents Required