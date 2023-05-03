CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :JEE Main Result 2023PSEB Class 8 ResultAP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter Result
Home » education-career » All Central Government Exams Be Conducted In Regional Languages, Demands Stalin
1-MIN READ

All Central Government Exams Be Conducted In Regional Languages, Demands Stalin

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

IANS

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 17:20 IST

Chennai, India

Stalin said that the youth from all states of India should get equal opportunities(File Photo)

Stalin said that the youth from all states of India should get equal opportunities(File Photo)

M.K. Stalin mandated that all central government exams be administered in regional languages for the benefit of students from all states of the country

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin on Tuesday demanded that all central government examinations should be conducted in regional languages. He said that this will benefit students from all states of the country.

It may be recalled, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was the first one to demand the conduct of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in regional languages including Tamil. The central government had in April announced that CAPF examinations would be conducted in 13 languages other than Hindi and English.

Stalin in a statement on Tuesday said that this was a long pending demand of the DMK in the parliament, state legislative assembly and in all public forums.

He said that opportunities for youth should not be limited to those who know Hindi and English only and if central government exams are allowed to be written in regional languages, many youngsters would benefit.

Stalin said that India is a Union of States and that youth from all states should get equal opportunities.

He added that everyone should raise their voices to conduct the central government examinations in regional languages and added that this move would be victorious in the days to come.

Read all the Latest Education News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. dmk
  2. Education News
first published:May 03, 2023, 17:12 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 17:20 IST