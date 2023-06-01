All Class 12 Toppers To Get E-scooty, Says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education released the Class 10 and 12 board exam results on May 25. To this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the students continue to demonstrate talent. CM Chouhan has now declared that similar to girls, the toppers among boys in Class 12 will also get e-scooty from the state government.

On Tuesday, the chief minister addressed a felicitation ceremony for those who got selected for UPSC civil service exam 20222 and students on the merit list in Class 10 and 12 board examinations at the new Rabindra Bhawan in Bhopal. The Chief Minister congratulated the school kids as well as 53 state students who have been selected for UPSC.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that in 2020, only 38 students were selected for UPSC, 39 students were selected in 2021 and 53 students were selected this year. Madhya Pradesh will not fall behind now., he added and congratulated all of the chosen candidates.

A total of 2,11,798 students failed the MP Board Class 12 exams this year. The supplementary tests will be taken by 1,12,872 of these students, as per reports. Mauli Nema topped the Arts stream while Narayan Sharma topped the Mathematics stream. Princy Khemsara topped Commerce and Vikas Dwivedi came first in the Biology stream.

This year, a total of 9.46 lakh students took the MP Board Class 10 exam. The exam witnessed a passing percentage of 63.29% overall. Boys had a pass percentage of 60.26% while girls had 66.47%. In the MP Board Results 2023 for Class 10, a total of 2,64,216 female students passed the exam, while 2,51,739 male candidates also passed the exam. A total of 2,16,912 applicants failed the Class 10 board exams. A total of 82,335 students will be required to take the additional examination.

MP Board Class 10 and 12 students can view their results via the MPBSE official website and mobile app. Mridul Pal received 494 out of 500 marks in the MPBSE Class 10 exam and topped, while a girl student named Prachi got 493 marks, followed by Anubhav Gupta who gt 492.