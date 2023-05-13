CHANGE LANGUAGE
All Students From RailTel 'Akansha Super-30' Project Clear JEE Mains 2023

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:57 IST

New Delhi, India

The 30 students chosen for the dedicated coaching are selected on the basis of an examination which tests their knowledge, mental ability and career aspirations (Representative image)

The 30 students chosen for the dedicated coaching are selected on the basis of an examination which tests their knowledge, mental ability and career aspirations (Representative image)

RailTel, in association with the Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL), New Delhi, established a Super-30 Centre in Dehradun in 2015

All 32 students of RailTel’s CSR project ‘Akansha Super-30’ in Dehradun have cleared JEE Mains 2023, bringing them a step closer to securing admissions in premiere institutes like the IITs, NITs and other government engineering colleges, the Rail PSU said on Friday.

RailTel, in association with the Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL), New Delhi, established a Super-30 Centre in Dehradun in 2015.

It provides free coaching, boarding and lodging facilities to around 30 underprivileged but talented students of Uttarakhand for 11 months to prepare them for admission tests of reputed engineering colleges.

    The 30 students chosen for the dedicated coaching are selected on the basis of an examination which tests their knowledge, mental ability and career aspirations. This year, two additional students were taken in. Thus, a total of 32 students were coached during the year 2022-2023.

    Expressing delight over the result, Sanjai Kumar, CMD of RailTel, said, “The performance of the centre has been exceptional as 194 out of 207 students have made it to IITs, NITs or other engineering colleges since its inception. It is the hard work of the students that is helping them forge a successful career. We are happy to play a small role in mentoring these talented kids in their journey to becoming engineers." “RailTel is committed to undertake sincere efforts for fulfilling its obligations towards society through such CSR initiatives. Besides the Super-30 project, the company is also undertaking other CSR initiatives in different sectors at different places of the country," he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
