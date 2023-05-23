All You Need To Know About Subjects To Study For The UPSC Examination

The UPSC examination is considered one of the most difficult exams. Every year, thousands of individuals across the nation attempt to pass the examination. However, only a very small percentage of them are successful in achieving their IAS goals. The IAS exam is difficult not simply because of how vast the syllabus is, but also because of how difficult the interview round can be. Aspirants who are willing to qualify for the UPSC examination must be aware of the stages that they need to qualify and the subjects they need to study.

The UPSC examination takes place in three stages — IAS Prelims, IAS Mains and IAS Interview. A candidate must pass the first two stages before they are called for an interview to clear the third stage. While the Preliminary Examination is mainly objective, the Mains are subjective.

You have to study a total of 9 subjects to prepare for the UPSC examinations. The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination comprises two General Studies papers, General Studies Paper-1 and General Studies Paper-2 (CSAT). Both of them have objective-type questions. Subjects like Ecology, Economy, Environment, Geography, History, and Polity are included in Paper 1. Meanwhile, Paper 2 primarily deals with one’s problem-solving and decision-making abilities.

Coming to UPSC Mains, there are a total of nine papers. Paper A and Paper B are known as qualifying subjects. Paper A deals with Compulsory Indian Language and Paper B deals with just the English language. Of the remaining seven papers, two are optional subjects and one is an essay paper. The UPSC examination comprises a wide variety of subjects including History, Geography, Science, Technology, Polity, and Economics.

top videos

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination is allotted a total of 200 marks. The main examination is allotted 1750 marks. On the other hand, there are 250 marks for 7 papers and the two qualifying examinations, namely the Compulsory Indian Language and English, comprise 300 marks each.

Following a strict routine and timetable, comprehending and analysing the UPSC syllabus, reading the news consistently, adhering to the NCERT books, and practising to write answers within a stipulated time are the essential aspects of preparing for the UPSC examination.