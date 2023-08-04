CHANGE LANGUAGE
Allahabad HC Directed UP Govt & CBSE To Brief Steps Taken To Stop Coaching In Schools

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 13:10 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to ensure the strict compliance of the Uttar Pradesh Regulation of Coaching Act of 2002 (Representative Image)

The court, in an order passed last week, directed the state government and CBSE to file their responses within 10 days and fixed August 14 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to apprise it what steps have been taken to stop running of coaching centres in schools.

The court, in an order passed last week, directed the state government and the board to file their responses within 10 days and fixed August 14 as the next date of hearing in the case. The bench comprising Justice M C Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar passed the order in a petition filed by one Manish Kumar Mishra.

The petitioner alleged that coaching centres are being run in private schools in the state. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to ensure the strict compliance of the Uttar Pradesh Regulation of Coaching Act of 2002.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
