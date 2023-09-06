Allahabad University Releases UG Admission 2023 Counselling Schedule, Cut off Marks

The University of Allahabad has released the cut-off marks for several undergraduate courses such as BCA, BCom, BSc, and others. Along with the cut-off marks, the university has also issued the official dates for undergraduate counselling.

Meanwhile, the online registration process for BA, BVoc, 5-year BCA + MCA, and BSc programmes has also started. Students can check the course-wise cut-off marks as well as apply accordingly on the university’s official website at allduniv.ac.in.

Allahabad University UG Admission 2023: Counselling Schedule

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Registration and document uploading: September 5 to September 6, 2023 (till 2 pm).

Document verification: September 5 to September 6, 2023 (till 5 pm).

Seat allotment and fee submission: September 6 to September 7, 2023 (till 5 pm).

BA Media Studies

Registration and document uploading: September 5 to September 6, 2023 (till 2 pm).

Document verification: September 5 to September 7, 2023 (till 5 pm).

Seat allotment and fee submission: September 7 to September 8, 2023 (till 5 pm).

5-year BCA + MCA (Data Science)

Registration and document uploading: September 5 to September 6, 2023 (till 2 pm).

Document verification: September 5 to September 6, 2023 (till 5 pm).

Seat allotment and fee submission: September 6 to September 7, 2023 (till 5 pm).

BVoc (Software Development)

Registration and document uploading: September 6, 2023 (till 2 pm).

Document verification: September 6, 2023 (till 5 pm).

Seat allotment and fee submission: September 6 to September 7, 2023 (till 5 pm).

BVoc (Media Production)

Registration and document uploading: September 7, 2023 (till 2 pm).

Document verification: September 7, 2023 (till 5 pm).

Seat allotment and fee submission: September 7 to September 8, 2023 (till 5 pm).

BSc Maths

Registration and document uploading: September 5 (till 2 pm).

Document verification: September 5, 2023 (till 5 pm).

Seat allotment and fee submission: September 5 to September 6 (till 5 pm).

Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA)

Registration and document uploading: September 5, 2023 (till 2 pm).

Document verification: September 5 (till 5 pm).

Seat allotment and fee submission: September 5 to September 6, (till 5 pm).

BVoc Food Processing

Registration and document uploading: September 5, (till 2 pm).

Document verification: September 5 (till 5 pm).

Seat allotment and fee submission: September 5 to September 6 (till 5 pm).

It is important to note that the admission process for undergraduate programmes in the university will be done solely based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023 score.