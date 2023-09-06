Allahabad University Releases UG Admission 2023 Counselling Schedule, Cut off Marks

The University of Allahabad has released the cut-off marks for several undergraduate courses such as BCA, BCom, BSc, and others. Along with the cut-off marks, the university has also issued the official dates for undergraduate counselling.
Meanwhile, the online registration process for BA, BVoc, 5-year BCA + MCA, and BSc programmes has also started. Students can check the course-wise cut-off marks as well as apply accordingly on the university’s official website at allduniv.ac.in.
Allahabad University UG Admission 2023: Counselling Schedule
Bachelor of Arts (BA)
Registration and document uploading: September 5 to September 6, 2023 (till 2 pm).
Document verification: September 5 to September 6, 2023 (till 5 pm).
Seat allotment and fee submission: September 6 to September 7, 2023 (till 5 pm).
BA Media Studies
Registration and document uploading: September 5 to September 6, 2023 (till 2 pm).
Document verification: September 5 to September 7, 2023 (till 5 pm).
Seat allotment and fee submission: September 7 to September 8, 2023 (till 5 pm).
5-year BCA + MCA (Data Science)
Registration and document uploading: September 5 to September 6, 2023 (till 2 pm).
Document verification: September 5 to September 6, 2023 (till 5 pm).
Seat allotment and fee submission: September 6 to September 7, 2023 (till 5 pm).
BVoc (Software Development)
Registration and document uploading: September 6, 2023 (till 2 pm).
Document verification: September 6, 2023 (till 5 pm).
Seat allotment and fee submission: September 6 to September 7, 2023 (till 5 pm).
BVoc (Media Production)
Registration and document uploading: September 7, 2023 (till 2 pm).
Document verification: September 7, 2023 (till 5 pm).
Seat allotment and fee submission: September 7 to September 8, 2023 (till 5 pm).
BSc Maths
Registration and document uploading: September 5 (till 2 pm).
Document verification: September 5, 2023 (till 5 pm).
Seat allotment and fee submission: September 5 to September 6 (till 5 pm).
Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA)
Registration and document uploading: September 5, 2023 (till 2 pm).
Document verification: September 5 (till 5 pm).
Seat allotment and fee submission: September 5 to September 6, (till 5 pm).
BVoc Food Processing
Registration and document uploading: September 5, (till 2 pm).
Document verification: September 5 (till 5 pm).
Seat allotment and fee submission: September 5 to September 6 (till 5 pm).
It is important to note that the admission process for undergraduate programmes in the university will be done solely based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023 score.