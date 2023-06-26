Amazon To Create 20 Lakh Jobs In India, Says CEO Andy Jassy After PM Modi Visit

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to United States and Egypt are now bearing fruits as Amazon is set to create 20 lakh jobs in India. Union Minister of State, Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted and informed the masses that Amazon CEO Andy Jassy will create 20 lakh jobs in India and invest $26 Billion by 2030 in the country. The announcement soon after Andy Jassy and Narendra Modi concluded there meeting in the US.

This big investment commitment by @amazonIN is to invest $26 billion by 2030 and create 20 Lakh jobs in India - is consistent wth PM @narendramodi ji’s vision of a Digital and Self-Reliant India n will help further deepen the #AI(America-India) tech partnership#ModiInUSA… https://t.co/HUJlI88k1K— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) June 24, 2023

During their discussion, PM Modi and Amazon CEO talked on how to help Indian startups, generate employment opportunities, promote export, digitalization and empowering Indian masses and their small business to reach global scale. Sharing the minutes of the meeting, Andy Jassy informed that he has committed $26 Billion investment in the country by 2023 and to also digitize 10 million small businesses and facilitate $20 Billion exports. Andy Jassy also shared the key points of the meeting on the microblogging site.

Productive meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi. Discussed Amazon’s commitment to invest $26B in India by 2030; working together we will support startups, create jobs, enable exports, and empower individuals and small businesses to compete globally. pic.twitter.com/yEgy0TVqpK— Andy Jassy (@ajassy) June 23, 2023

Having previously digitised over 6.2 million small companies, enabled over $7 billion in exports, and produced over 1.3 million direct and indirect jobs, Amazon India is currently on course to deliver on them. Amazon recently celebrated ten years in India, enabling more than 12 lakh Indian enterprises to sell billions of dollars’ worth of goods online and ship their goods to clients in every functional pin code in the nation.