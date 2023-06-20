Ambedkar University Invites Applications For UG, PG, And PhD Programmes As Admissions Open

Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has started the admission process for the academic year 2023-24. Admissions to the undergraduate program in AUD will be based on the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG).

The new academic year at AUD will likely start on August 1, 2023. As per the data shared by the university, 4,72,357 applicants have opted for UG programs, while 1,92,750 applicants have opted for PG. AUD has also been placed at the fourth position among the top 10 universities in applications on NTA.

This year, 125 PhD programs, comprising 18 undergraduate and 27 graduate programs, are being offered. Admission is set for 1,123 UG seats and 1,399 PG seats. A new Merit Research Fellowship program of AUD has been established in PhD programs to support the research culture at the university. Under this, provisions have been made to provide merit holders with a monthly allowance equal to UGC JRF. Aside from JRF in AUD, researchers without a NET or JRF would be paid INR 16,000 per month.

As per Vice-Chancellor Professor Anu Singh Lather, 85% of Ambedkar University seats are allocated for Delhi Class 12 students. Between June 16 and July 16, students can apply online for undergraduate studies using their CUET number and date of birth between June 16 and July 16.

In a statement, the university said, “The new competence enhancement scheme has been implemented under the National Education Policy 2020. The main aim is to allow professionals, members of society, and other citizens to rejoin higher education and re-skill themselves in their fields of interest. People of all ages and professions can apply. Around 143 courses are being given from 14 different schools from the university for CES.”

As per the Vice-Chancellor, students whose household income is less than INR 3 lakh will have their whole fees waived. Additionally, fees are waived for students with a monthly income of INR 3 to 4 lakhs, 50% for those with a monthly income of INR 4 to 5 lakhs, and 25% for those with a monthly income of INR 5 to 6 lakh. He stated that the student support system consumes 39% of the AUD budget.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that no fee will be levied to all Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students at Ambedkar University and that no restriction on creamy layer has been applied. The 10% provision for EWS is mandated by the government.

Under sports, one seat has been reserved for each program, and a CCA quota has been set aside. Aside from this, additional quotas have been set aside for the Defence, Kashmiri displaced, PWD, and unmarried girls.