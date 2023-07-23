Ambedkar University UG Admission Registration 2023 To End On July 31 At aud.ac.in

The online application process for admissions to the academic year 2023-24 at Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi will close on July 31. Candidates must note that admissions to the undergraduate degree programmes will be determined through the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) scores. Those who have passed the CUET UG 2023 exams can apply for admission by visiting the official website of Ambedkar University at aud.ac.in.

According to reports, the new academic session at Ambedkar University Delhi will likely begin on August 1. About 85 per cent of seats in the university are reportedly reserved for candidates who passed their class 12 exams from Delhi. While 15 per cent of seats are reserved for candidates outside Delhi.

Ambedkar University Delhi will be announcing the cut-offs for the undergraduate programmes soon. Students who clear the cut-off marks will be eligible to submit the mandatory documents for the final admission process.

Ambedkar University Delhi UG Admission 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit Ambedkar University’s official website at aud.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘AUD UG 2023 Admission’ link.

Step 3: Then click on the admission form link and register yourself.

Step 4: On the new window, fill out the application form, upload all required documents and pay the mandatory fee.

Step 5: Review the application form and submit it for the counselling process.

As per Vice-Chancellor Professor Anu Singh Lather, those with household incomes of less than Rs 3 lakh would have their whole tuition fee waived. Meanwhile, the fees are also waived for candidates with a monthly income of Rs 3 to 4 lakhs, 50 per cent for those with an income of Rs 4 to 5 lakhs, and 25 per cent for students with an income of Rs 5 to 6 lakhs.

This year, admission to Ambedkar University Delhi is set for 1,123 undergraduate seats and 1,399 postgraduate seats. One seat will be set aside in each course under sports, and a CCA quota has been set aside. In addition to this, the supernumerary quota provides a reserve for the military, Kashmiri refugees, people with disabilities, and single girl child. In June, the university shared data informing that about 4,72,357 candidates opted for undergraduate courses, while 1,92,750 students have been selected for postgraduate programmes.